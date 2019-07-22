App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, South Korea

Anti-dumping tariffs of 18.1 percent to 103.1 percent will be applied to stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from companies in the EU and the three Asian nations, effective July 23, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping duties on some stainless steel products imported from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

Anti-dumping tariffs of 18.1 percent to 103.1 percent will be applied to stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates from companies in the EU and the three Asian nations, effective July 23, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The decision follows an anti-dumping probe in July last year after a complaint filed by state-owned Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel.

Close

"The investigation agency has made a final decree that there was dumping of the investigated products and it has caused substantive damage to the industry in China," said the commerce ministry in the statement.

Stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates are mainly used as raw material to make cold-rolled stainless steel products or used in shipbuilding, containers, rail, power and other industries.

China, the world's largest stainless steel producer, churned out 26.71 million tonnes of stainless steel products in 2018, up 2.4 percent from a year ago, according to China's Stainless Steel Association.

The country imported 1.85 million tonnes of stainless steel products last year, up 53.7 percent from 2017.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:37 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.