MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

China to hold annual parliament meeting from March 5

The gathering of the National People's Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters
December 26, 2020 / 06:42 PM IST

China will begin the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5 in the capital Beijing, official state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China's blueprint for economic and social development, according to Xinhua.

The gathering of the National People's Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, was advised to meet on March 4 in Beijing, reported Xinhua.

The NPC, China's parliament, usually sits for at least 10 days. The CPPCC, a largely ceremonial advisory body, runs in parallel.
Reuters
TAGS: #China #World News
first published: Dec 26, 2020 06:41 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.