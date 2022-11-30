 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China to have 1500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon report

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

In its annual report to the Congress on China's ambitious military build-up, the Pentagon said Tuesday that over the next decade, Beijing aims to modernise, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces.

China is likely to have a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by 2035, up from the current estimated number of 400, the Pentagon has said.

China's current nuclear modernisation exercise has exceed the previous modernization attempts in both scale and complexity, it said.

China is investing in and expanding the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces, it said.

China, it said, is also supporting this expansion by increasing its capacity to produce and separate plutonium by constructing fast breeder reactors and reprocessing facilities. In 2021, Beijing probably accelerated its nuclear expansion, it said.

The Pentagon said it estimates that China's operational nuclear warheads stockpile has surpassed 400.