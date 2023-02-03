 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

Covid-19 Crisis

Reuters
first published: Feb 3, 2023 07:25 am