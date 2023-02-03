China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.
Reuters
February 03, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.