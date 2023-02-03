English
    China to fully resume travel with Hong Kong, Macau on February 6

    China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
    Covid-19 Crisis

    Covid-19 Crisis

    China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office said on Friday that cross border travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau would fully resume from Feb. 6, dropping existing quotas and scrapping a mandatory COVID-19 test that was required before travelling.