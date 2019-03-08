App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

China to fight 'for legitimate rights' of Huawei and others

Wang Yi's remarks came as the US has pressed charges against the company and a top executive over violations of Iran sanctions while warning Western allies to shun the firm over security fears.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's foreign minister slammed US accusations against telecom giant Huawei and said Beijing will take "all necessary measures" to defend the "legitimate rights" of the country's companies and individuals.

Wang Yi's remarks came as the US has pressed charges against the company and a top executive over violations of Iran sanctions while warning Western allies to shun the firm over security fears.

"It's quite obvious to any fair and unbiased person that the recent action against a particular company and Chinese individual is not just a pure judicial case but deliberate political suppression," Wang said at a news conference.

"We have already and will continue to take all necessary steps, and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens," Wang said, without explaining what kind of measures Beijing would take.

related news

Wang's remarks come as Huawei is mounting a legal and public relations campaign to counter US warnings that the company's networks and equipment could serve as Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence services.

Huawei announced on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in the US state of Texas to seek the reversal of legislation that prevents American federal agencies from buying its equipment and services.

Wang voiced support for Huawei's lawsuit, saying the company should not be a "silent lamb to the slaughter".

Huawei is fighting back after Canada arrested its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in December at the behest of the United States over charges that she violated Iran sanctions.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 10:12 am

tags #China #Huawei #Wang Yi #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

International Women's Day 2019: Get Discounts on iPhone XR, Redmi Note ...

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Set to Unveil Proje ...

Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourse ...

International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destination ...

Richa Chadha Features with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa in Women's Day video, ...

International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's ...

Survey Shows 75% Citizens Happy With Modi Govt's Performance

'Go Make Sandwiches': What it is Like to be a Female PUBG Player in In ...

Coding for Refugees, Calendar for Farmers: These Indian Women are Usin ...

Made in Heaven review: This sumptuous take on the big fat Indian weddi ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Rafale row: Legal wrangles must not divert attention from shortage of ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

Badla mid movie review: No nail biting scenes in Taapse Pannu and Amit ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

International Women's Day: 5 statements from Bollywood actresses that ...

International Women's Day 2019: Indian Politicians who are killing it
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.