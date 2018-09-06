App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China to exempt VAT for interest income from loans to smaller firms - finance ministry

Interest income from loans with lending rate no higher than 150 percent of benchmark official lending rate will be exempt from VAT, the finance ministry said on its website.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's finance ministry said on Thursday interest income from loans by financial institutions to smaller firms will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) from September 1 until the end of 2020.

It added that interest earned from loans with lending rate higher than 150 percent of benchmark rate will incur the current VAT policy.
