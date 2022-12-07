 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China to ease quarantine, unnecessary testing in new Covid moves

Bloomberg
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

China's harsh measures to control coronavirus have drawn global scrutiny. (Image credit: Reuters)

China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today — including allowing some infected people to home quarantine as a nationwide policy, and reining in unnecessary testing — according to people familiar with the matter, as the government continues to quickly ease its zero-tolerance strategy amid growing public discontent.

In one of the key changes to be announced this week, low-risk patients who test positive will be allowed to quarantine at home instead of being sent to an isolation facility, the people said, asking not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. PCR testing will also be dialed back except for high-risk groups, they said.

China may also look at reducing or even scrapping the need for people to scan health codes via a smartphone app whenever they enter public places, one of the people said.

The National Health Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

The onshore yuan extended gains to trade 0.3% higher around 6.98 per dollar on the news, while the yield on 10-year government bonds dropped one basis point.

China’s planned changes come after major cities from Beijing to Shanghai and Shenzhen in the past two weeks rapidly wound back policies such as mass testing and broad, sweeping lockdowns that have been hallmarks of China’s punishing approach. The adherence to Covid Zero has hobbled the economy, led to unprecedented social unrest in recent weeks, and left the world’s second-largest economy increasingly isolated from the rest of the world, which has mostly moved on from the pandemic.