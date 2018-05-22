App
May 22, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China to cut import duty on cars to 15% from 25%: Report

The report said China's cabinet has decided to cut the levy without elaborating further. Bloomberg previously reported Beijing was considering cutting the tariff rate to as low as 10 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will cut the import duty on passenger cars to 15 percent from 25 percent currently, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

