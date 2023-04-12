 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

China to close airspace north of Taiwan April 16-18

China plans to close airspace north of Taiwan next week, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said on Wednesday, which could disrupt flights in the region amid rounds of intense military drills by Beijing.

When asked about an earlier Reuters report on the airspace's closing, Yan Yu-hsien, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence from Taiwan's defence ministry, said the "no-fly zone" would fall within the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), about 85 nautical miles north of its shores.

"We all know that there are many international flights to Japan and the United States from Taiwan's north," Yan said, adding that the ministry was aware of the development and was closely monitoring it.

An ADIZ is a section of international airspace countries can arbitrarily define as theirs to monitor.