English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

    On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech.

    Reuters
    December 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    (Image: Bloomberg)

    (Image: Bloomberg)

    The Chinese foreign ministry said China and Germany had reached an agreement on providing "German vaccines” to German nationals in China, after the German Chancellor recently said that BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine would be used by German expatriates.

    Relevant arrangements will be discussed and determined by the two sides through diplomatic channels, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry told reporters on Friday at a regular press conference.

    On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech.

    BioNTech’s COVID vaccine would be the first non-Chinese coronavirus vaccine to be administered in China, although to just German nationals, as Beijing had until now insisted on administering domestically produced vaccines.
    Reuters
    Tags: #China COVID cases #china covid news #Covid-19 #German vaccines
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 10:43 am