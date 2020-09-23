172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|china-to-allow-foreigners-with-valid-residence-permits-to-enter-from-september-28-5875741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from September 28

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Reuters

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from September 28.

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #World News

