English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China to address 'unbalanced and inadequate' development in next five years: Xi Jinping

    State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday said Xi made the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for "the next five years and more", after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year.

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

    China must focus on addressing "unbalanced and inadequate development" in the next five years, President Xi Jinping told senior leaders this week, indicating he wants to continue the economic priorities adopted in the past five years.


    State broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday said Xi made the comments in a special two-day meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, in which he laid out his vision for "the next five years and more", after the ruling Communist Party holds a Congress later this year.


    The party is due to reshuffle its leadership for the next five years at the Congress. While his previous two predecessors stepped down after two full terms, Xi is expected to secure an unprecedented third term as China's top leader at the Congress.


    Xi had first mentioned the need to address problems of "unbalanced and inadequate development" as a policy priority when he presented a major political document at the last Congress in 2017.


    The problems include low quality growth, weak innovation, a wide gap in development and social services available between cities and villages and an over-reliance on fossil fuels, he said in the Congress report in 2017.

    Close

    Related stories


    Xi told regional chiefs and ministers gathered for this week's meeting that the party must keep up its "fighting spirit" and strengthen its "ability to fight", according to CCTV.

    In his review of the past five years, Xi listed the modernisation of Chinese military and peace in the Taiwan Strait as some of his achievements.

    Reuters
    Tags: #China #World News #Xi Jinping
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 07:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.