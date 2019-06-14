China tells US to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned Robert Forden, the US Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing, and urged Washington to not take any actions that harm Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the ministry said in a statement.
China's foreign ministry said on June 14 it summoned a senior US embassy official to lodge stern representations over recent US actions regarding Hong Kong and urged Washington to stop interfering in the city's affairs immediately.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 05:08 pm