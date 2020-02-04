China tells domestic airlines not to cut international routes

The comments of the Civil Aviation Administration of China were reported on Xinhua's account on messaging app Weibo.
China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes, except to countries with travel bans over a virus epidemic, as they weigh cuts in response to demand, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.The comments of the Civil Aviation Administration of China were reported on Xinhua's account on messaging app Weibo.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:43 am