Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China tells domestic airlines not to cut international routes

The comments of the Civil Aviation Administration of China were reported on Xinhua's account on messaging app Weibo.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes, except to countries with travel bans over a virus epidemic, as they weigh cuts in response to demand, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:43 am

tags #aviation #China #domestic airlines #World News

