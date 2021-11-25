China successfully launches new satellite for testing

Landsat 9 satellite was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. The satellite successfully separated from the rocket’s upper stage more than an hour later.

China on Thursday successfully launched a new satellite into space for testing, the official media reported.

The Shiyan-11 satellite was launched aboard a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia. The satellite has since entered its predetermined orbit, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

Shiyan-11 is built for testing, but the purpose of the satellite’s latest mission has not yet been revealed, it said. Another series of Chinese satellites called Shijian is used for technology verification.

The latest Shijian satellite, the Shijian-21, was launched in October, while the previous Shiyan satellite, the Shiyan-10, didn’t work as intended after being successfully launched into the planned orbit.

Kuaizhou-1A, a general-purpose, small-sized rocket series featuring fast deployment speed, is designed and manufactured by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation for commercial launches, the report said.