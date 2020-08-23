172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|china-successfully-launches-new-optical-remote-sensing-satellite-5743721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

PTI

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #China #World News

