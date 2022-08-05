 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China successfully launches a pilot reusable spacecraft

Reuters
Aug 05, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

The unidentified spacecraft, which was launched from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, will return to a planned landing site after operating in the orbit for some time to provide technical validations for reuses, CCTV said.

China successfully launched a pilot reusable spacecraft with its Long March-2F carrier rocket on Friday, state media CCTV reported.

China said it made a big step towards developing reusable space transportation technology as it launched a spacecraft which returned to Earth on the same day after flying to the edge of the atmosphere in July.

TAGS: #China #SpaceCraft #World News
first published: Aug 5, 2022 06:31 am
