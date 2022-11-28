 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China stock market may bounce back strong if Covid curbs go: Julius Baer's Mark Mathhews

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Mathhews says charts are signalling a strong bull market in China and the US Federal Reserve may signal rate hikes but at a slower pace

Mark Matthews of Julius Baer

Mark Mathhews, Managing Director of Julius Baer, feels China will have to do away with the stringent Covid restrictions due to the worsening economy and protests from young people.

He says that Laurence Balanco, a technical analyst at CLSA, may be right in predicting the bounceback of emerging markets. Balanco has said that fresh breakouts on the Nifty are here, and broader markets should do very well.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mathhews also spoke about expectations from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated on November 30. Edited excerpts:

Two new things to follow are the protests in China and the Federal Chair’s speech on Wednesday. What are your thoughts on them?

The consensus is still negative on emerging markets due to the happenings in China but there are other emerging markets too. EMs could have a good next year if the dollar has already peaked, along with the hope that the US doesn’t undergo a very deep recession.

What are your expectations from Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech, given it will be amongst his last before the blackout period?