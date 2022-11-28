China stock market may bounce back strong if Covid curbs go: Julius Baer's Mark Mathhews

Mark Matthews of Julius Baer

Mark Mathhews, Managing Director of Julius Baer, feels China will have to do away with the stringent Covid restrictions due to the worsening economy and protests from young people.

He says that Laurence Balanco, a technical analyst at CLSA, may be right in predicting the bounceback of emerging markets. Balanco has said that fresh breakouts on the Nifty are here, and broader markets should do very well.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mathhews also spoke about expectations from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated on November 30. Edited excerpts:

Two new things to follow are the protests in China and the Federal Chair’s speech on Wednesday. What are your thoughts on them?

The consensus is still negative on emerging markets due to the happenings in China but there are other emerging markets too. EMs could have a good next year if the dollar has already peaked, along with the hope that the US doesn’t undergo a very deep recession.

What are your expectations from Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech, given it will be amongst his last before the blackout period?

Speaking from the chair’s perspective, we can understand the policy that the Fed has chosen. On one hand, inflation is still extremely high (7.7 per cent in the US) but on the other hand, there are signs of dysfunction in the financial markets, signs that we could get a recession in the US next year.

The Philadelphia Fed does a quarterly survey of 38 economists, one that has been running since the 1960s, and the aggregate of the fourth quarter numbers (of the survey) round up to a 43 percent chance of a recession over the next year, the highest on record. Due to this, they’re doing what they are, stating that they’ll raise rates but at a slower pace, which is the same message that I feel he will be reiterating in his speech as well.

Just as India is getting expensive, China is getting into a mess and the shift from India to China has taken a pause. Do you still feel that India will be a beneficiary or cheaper valuations will make China more attractive?

The 14-month relative strength index of the Hang Seng (Hong Kong Stock Market) signals a directional change. It dropped below 30, being highly oversold and then later bounced back above 30, which has happened only once before 1967, a time of great turbulence in the city, which marked the beginning of a very strong bull market after.

Currently, there is no reason to see a strong bull market now and yet the market is signalling one. This can only mean that China has to simply let go (of stringent Covid curbs) and walk through the same valley that every other country has had to.

Unfortunately, a lot of old people will die but the economy will normalise. Nothing is for certain though, we will have to wait and see.

Do you think due to the relative outperformance the Indian market will take a backseat and China may do much better?

With the protests in China, the majority of the people on the streets are young people. You’d expect one in five of these to be unemployed and every year over 10 million more join their ranks graduating from universities and looking for jobs. I don’t see how they can avoid getting the economy much worse if they continue to have these protocols in place. So I’m guessing they are going to let go, which will result in a very strong stock market.