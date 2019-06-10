App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China stays silent on G20 Xi Jinping-Donald Trump meeting, but says door open for talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Osaka summit at the end of June, but China has not confirmed it.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China is open for more trade talks with Washington but has nothing to announce about a possible meeting between the Chinese and U.S. leaders at this month's G20 summit, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he is getting ready to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Osaka summit at the end of June, but China has not confirmed it.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday that the leaders' meeting has some parallels with their Buenos Aires summit last December, which saw Washington postpone a tariff hike while the two sides resumed negotiations.

Close

Speaking in Beijing at a daily news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang again would not confirm such a meeting.

related news

But Geng said China has noticed that recently the U.S. side has said many times it hopes to arrange a Xi-Trump meeting then.

"If there is concrete news on this, China will release it in a timely manner," Geng said.

On the trade dispute and talks about it, China's position is very clear, he added.

"China does not want to fight a trade war, but is not afraid of one. If the U.S. side is willing to have equal consultations then our door is open. If the U.S. side insists on escalating the trade friction, we will firmly respond and fight to the end."

As this year's June 28-29 G20 summit in Osaka approaches, Trump is preparing to launch 25% tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports so far untouched by the two countries' tariff war. They would apply to a $300 billion list of consumer goods including cell phones, computers and clothing.

Trump said on Thursday in France that he will decide whether to proceed with the tariffs after the meeting with Xi.

The Buenos Aires summit paved the way for five months of talks aimed at ending the festering trade dispute.

But negotiations broke down in early May, with the U.S. accusing the Chinese side of reneging on earlier commitments. No face-to-face meetings have been held since May 10, the day that Trump sharply increased tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods to 25% - the increase that he delayed after the Buenos Aires meeting.

Since then, acrimonious rhetoric and trade threats between Beijing and Washington have steadily increased, especially after the United States imposed severe sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co, China's premier telecommunications equipment firm.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.