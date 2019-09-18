China state planner approves $9.72 billion of fixed-asset investment projects in August

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved a total of nine fixed-asset investment projects last month, spokeswoman Meng Wei told reporters in a news briefing.
China's state planner said on Wednesday that it approved 68.9 billion yuan ($9.72 billion) of fixed-asset investment projects in August.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:40 pm