China state planner approves $9.72 billion of fixed-asset investment projects in August

China's state planner said on Wednesday that it approved 68.9 billion yuan ($9.72 billion) of fixed-asset investment projects in August.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved a total of nine fixed-asset investment projects last month, spokeswoman Meng Wei told reporters in a news briefing. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year . Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.