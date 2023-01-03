 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

Reuters
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

China's abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on Dec. 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and overseas and prompted some countries to impose travel curbs.

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

China's state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day.

The policy shift followed protests over the "zero COVID" approach championed by President Xi Jinping, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with the slowest growth in China in nearly half a century.

As the virus spreads mostly unchecked, funeral parlours are reporting a spike in demand for their services and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in the country this year.

China reported three new COVID deaths for Monday, up from one for Sunday. Its official death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 5,253.

In an article on Tuesday, People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, cited several Chinese experts as saying the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for the vast majority of people.