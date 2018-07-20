App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China state banks seen selling dollars in FX markets as yuan slides: Traders

All of the three traders said the amount of dollar selling was not huge, and they interpreted the selling as a move aimed at controlling the pace of depreciation of the yuan, which has been battered over the past several week by a heated Sino-US trade dispute.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Major state-owned Chinese banks were seen selling dollars in both onshore and offshore foreign exchange markets on Friday, three traders said, in an apparent attempt by authorities to prevent the Chinese currency from sinking too rapidly.

"Big banks were offering dollar liquidity onshore and offshore, instead of only selling onshore as what they used to do. In this case, it could have a better effect," said one of the traders.

Another trader said he saw state banks selling dollars onshore at around 6.81 per dollar.

All of the three traders said the amount of dollar selling was not huge, and they interpreted the selling as a move aimed at controlling the pace of depreciation of the yuan, which has been battered over the past several week by a heated Sino-US trade dispute.

The spot market opened at 6.7950 per dollar on Friday, weakened past 6.8 per dollar to a low of 6.8128 at one point.

As of 0330 GMT, it was trading at 6.7934.

Its offshore counterpart was trading at 6.8156 per dollar.

State-owned banks sold dollars in the forex market regularly in late 2015 and 2016 in what some traders believed was part of official efforts to prop up the Chinese currency.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 11:39 am

tags #Current Affairs #World News #yuan

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.