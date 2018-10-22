App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China spent $198 billion on shantytown redevelopment in January-September: Housing ministry

China has injected huge sums into redevelopment of shantytowns.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's housing ministry said on Monday investment in a massive shantytown redevelopment project topped 1.37 trillion yuan ($197.64 billion) in the first three quarters of the year.

China has injected huge sums into redevelopment of shantytowns. Analysts say the project has boosted property demand as residents are encouraged to use cash compensation to buy a new home when their existing one is demolished.

 
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:57 am

tags #China #Economy #World News

