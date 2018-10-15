App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China slaps anti-dumping duty on chemical from US, Japan

The tariffs will take effect from October 16, with levies set at 123.4 percent on US suppliers and 41.1 percent on Japanese, and will last for five years, the ministry said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will impose anti-dumping tariffs on imports of hydroiodic acid from the United States and Japan, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

The tariffs will take effect from October 16, with levies set at 123.4 percent on US suppliers and 41.1 percent on Japanese, and will last for five years, the ministry said.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:05 am

tags #Business #China #Economy #Japan #United States

