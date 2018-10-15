China slaps anti-dumping duty on chemical from US, Japan

The tariffs will take effect from October 16, with levies set at 123.4 percent on US suppliers and 41.1 percent on Japanese, and will last for five years, the ministry said.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:05 am