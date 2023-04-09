 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills

Reuters
Apr 09, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Chinese state television reported that the combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan were continuing.

Chinese state media said the aircraft were armed with live weapons.

China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in a second day of drills around the island on Sunday, with the island’s defence ministry reporting multiple air force sorties and that it was monitoring China’s missile forces.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, began three days of military exercises around the island on Saturday, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a brief visit to the United States.

Chinese state television reported that the combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan were continuing.

"Under the unified command of the theatre joint operations command centre, multiple types of units carried out simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas, and continue to maintain an offensive posture around the island,” it said.