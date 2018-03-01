China shuts down 3,908 websites in piracy crackdown

National Copyright Administration investigated 22,568 piracy cases nationwide and deleted more than six million links to pirated publications during the period.
Nearly 3,900 websites have been shutdown for infringement in a crackdown by China's copyright watchdog in the past five years, authorities said today.
The crackdown has been carried out for 13 consecutive years by the administration in cooperation with other departments, targeting online literature, music, videos, games, animation and software, as well as mobile apps, cloud storage and e-commerce platforms.