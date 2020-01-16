China should reflect on global consensus, refrain from such actions: MEA response to UNSC bid on Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on January 16 said China should seriously reflect on global consensus and refrain from actions such as raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in future.

This comes after China had, on January 15, made the fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue under "other matters" during closed consultations in the Security Council Consultations Room.

The attempt had, however, failed as other member countries felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

"Effort was made by Pakistan through a UNSC member to misuse the forum. Overwhelmingly, members said it was not a forum for this. Pakistan's desperate measures to present an alarming scenario had no credibility," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"The matter, if at all, should be discussed bilaterally was what members said. China should reflect on this global consensus and refrain from taking such action in future," Kumar said.

After the failed attempt, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said: "We once again saw an effort made by one member state of the UN, fail in plain view of all others".

Akbaruddin told news agency PTI: "We are happy that neither alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible today."

In August 2019, China pushed for a UNSC meeting on Kashmir after the government scrapped J&K's special status. However, the meeting did not yield desired results for China as the member-states maintained that India's move was an internal issue.

Last month, France, the US, the UK and Russia foiled an attempt by China to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting of the UNSC.