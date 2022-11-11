 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China shortens COVID quarantine times, eases flight curbs

Reuters
Nov 11, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

Under the new rules, quarantine for close contacts will be cut to five days at a centralised location plus three days at home, from seven days centralised and three days at home previously. A similar shortening of quarantine rules was made for inbound travellers.

Xi'an is the capital of Shaanxi province, famed for the Terracotta Warriors and other imperial relics. Representative Image: AP)

Chinese health authorities on Friday eased some of the country's heavy COVID-19 curbs, including shortening by two days quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers, and eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

Reuters
