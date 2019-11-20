China sets up $21 billion fund to upgrade manufacturing: Report

China has set up a $21 billion (Â£16.25 billion) national investment fund to promote the transformation and upgrading of the country's manufacturing industry, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

The fund, with a registered capital of 147.2 billion yuan ($21 billion), will invest in both growth-stage and mature companies in areas such as new materials, next-generation information technology (IT) and power equipment, the newspaper said.

The new fund will invest throughout the entire manufacturing industry value chain, the article said, citing Zhang Yuzhe, a researcher at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The fund was set up by 20 stockholders, with the Ministry of Finance holding a 15.29 percent stake as the biggest shareholder, according to a separate report by the official Xinhua News Agency.

CRRC Corp , China's state-owned railway equipment maker, said in a statement on Monday that it plans to invest an initial 25 million yuan in the fund.