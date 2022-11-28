English
    China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on November 29

    November 28, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    Representative image

    China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday.

    The astronauts of the spacecraft are Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said.
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 07:24 am