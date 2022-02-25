English
    China seeks to fly its citizens out of Ukraine

    PTI
    February 25, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Chinese President Xi Jinping

    China's Embassy in Ukraine says it is arranging evacuation flights for Chinese citizens. An embassy statement Friday says conditions in Ukraine have deteriorated sharply but makes no mention of the Russian invasion.

    The embassy gave no details on where the evacuation flights would be leaving from. Nor did it say when the charter flights might happen, saying that scheduling will depend on the flight safety situation.

    It says travellers should be packed and ready to react quickly once flight schedules are announced. Passengers must have a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau or a Taiwan compatriot card.

    The embassy earlier advised Chinese in Ukraine to stay home and to put a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they planned to travel long distances.
    PTI
