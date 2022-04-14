 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures

Reuters
Apr 14, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the company released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China.

Representative image

China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the company released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China.

Legend's disclosure via the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA also lagged its announcement through the Hong Kong bourse, it said.

The company also failed to disclose that shares of some Legend subsidiaries were used as collateral, while information involving non-operational lending activities was not accurate.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #China #Legend Holdings #World News
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.