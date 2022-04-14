English
    China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures

    Reuters
    April 14, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    Representative image

    China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues.

    The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the company released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China.

    Legend's disclosure via the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA also lagged its announcement through the Hong Kong bourse, it said.

    The company also failed to disclose that shares of some Legend subsidiaries were used as collateral, while information involving non-operational lending activities was not accurate.



    Reuters
