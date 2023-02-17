 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China scoffs at Biden's no apology jibe over spy balloon shooting; says cannot ask for talks while fuelling tensions

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

By shooting down the Chinese spy balloon, Biden said the US has sent "a clear message that the violation of our sovereignty was unacceptable.

"And I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," Joe Biden said.

China on Friday sharply reacted to US President Joe Biden's remarks defending his orders to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon and his assertion to 'remain in communication' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying that Washington cannot ask for talks while fuelling tensions and escalating the crisis.

By shooting down the Chinese spy balloon, Biden said the US has sent "a clear message that the violation of our sovereignty was unacceptable. We'll act to protect our country and we did." In his remarks at the White House on Thursday, his first one after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, Biden said he expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi on the issue that has increased the tensions between the US and China.

"And I hope we are going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," he said.

Responding to Biden's remarks at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he has no information on the likelihood of Biden-Xi talks as of now.