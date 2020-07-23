App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China scheduled to launch independent Mars mission today

The Chinese probe is expected to reach Mars in February 2021 where it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

Reuters

China is scheduled to launch an unmanned probe to Mars on July 23, aiming to demonstrate its technological prowess as it makes a bid for global leadership in space with its first independent mission to visit another planet.

The probe, due to blast off on the Long March 5 Y-4 rocket from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan, is expected to reach Mars in February 2021 where it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.

If successful, the latest mission - Tianwen-1, or "Questions to Heaven", a Chinese poem penned two millennia ago - will make China the first country to orbit, land and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission.

Close

Eight spacecraft - American, European and Indian - are currently either orbiting Mars or on its surface with other missions underway or planned.

related news

The United Arab Emirates launched its own mission to Mars on July 20, comprising an orbiter to study the atmosphere.

The United States is expected to be close behind, with plans to send a probe in coming months. The probe will deploy a rover on Mars called Perseverance, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

China's probe will carry several scientific instruments to observe the planet's atmosphere and surface, searching for signs of water and ice.

China previously made a Mars bid in 2011 with Russia, but the Russian spacecraft carrying the probe failed to exit the Earth's orbit and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean.

A fourth planned launch for Mars, the EU-Russian ExoMars, was postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and technical issues.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:20 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #Mars #space #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.