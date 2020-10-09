172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|china-says-will-purchase-covax-vaccines-for-1-of-population-5944371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says will purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population

Beijing's move to join the COVAX programme means China "will be procuring vaccines through the facility for a proportion of their own population, just as with other countries", a spokesman for GAVI, which co-leads the scheme, said earlier.

Reuters

China will purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 1 percent of its population, or 15 million people, via a global scheme backed by the World Health Organization, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Beijing's move to join the COVAX programme means China "will be procuring vaccines through the facility for a proportion of their own population, just as with other countries", a spokesman for GAVI, which co-leads the scheme, said earlier.

The first batch of vaccine available under the plan will be in short supply, so there would be less for other countries if China had secured doses for a large number of its 1.4 billion people, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

Close

China has at least four experimental vaccines in final stages of clinical trials, and is also in talks with the WHO to have its domestically made vaccines assessed for international use.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Self-financing countries in COVAX scheme can request vaccine doses sufficient for 10-50 percent of their populations, GAVI said on its website.

Funded countries will receive enough doses to vaccinate up to 20 percent of their population in the longer term, GAVI said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #COVAX #Foreign Ministry #Health #Hua Chunying #World Health Organization #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.