China says will not resort to massive stimulus by sharply boosting infrastructure

China will not resort to massive economic stimulus by ramping up infrastructure development, the country's state planner said on Tuesday.

But it will step up support for infrastructure projects in central and western China, Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China has the confidence to achieve its full-year economic targets, Meng said.

Official data released on Monday showed fixed asset investment grew 5.2% from January-November, in line with the increase seen in the first 10 months and the weakest in decades.