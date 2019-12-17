App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China says will not resort to massive stimulus by sharply boosting infrastructure

But it will step up support for infrastructure projects in central and western China, Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China will not resort to massive economic stimulus by ramping up infrastructure development, the country's state planner said on Tuesday.

But it will step up support for infrastructure projects in central and western China, Meng Wei, spokeswoman at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China has the confidence to achieve its full-year economic targets, Meng said.

Official data released on Monday showed fixed asset investment grew 5.2% from January-November, in line with the increase seen in the first 10 months and the weakest in decades.

Beijing has said it would maintain its proactive fiscal stance and prudent monetary policy, making economic adjustments more forward-looking, targeted and effective.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:45 am

tags #China #infrastructure #stimulus #World News

