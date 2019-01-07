App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says UN welcome to visit Xinjiang via proper procedures

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments are a regular briefing in Beijing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China said on January 7 it would welcome UN officials to visit its far western region of Xinjiang if they follow the proper procedures, amid global concern over Beijing's de-radicalization programme there.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments are a regular briefing in Beijing.

The top UN human rights official, Michelle Bachelet, in December said her office was seeking access to Xinjiang to verify "worrying reports" of re-education camps holding Muslim minorities, including the Turkic speaking Uighurs.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #China #UN #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.