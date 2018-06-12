App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China says welcomes Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un talks in Singapore

"At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea's reasonable security concerns," Wang told reporters in Beijing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
This is the first time a North Korean leader has met a sitting President of the US. (Photo: AP)
China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Tuesday Beijing welcomes and supports the summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders and hopes the two countries can reach a basic consensus on achieving denuclearisation.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:30 am

tags #China #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

