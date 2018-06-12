China says welcomes Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un talks in Singapore

"At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea's reasonable security concerns," Wang told reporters in Beijing.
China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Tuesday Beijing welcomes and supports the summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders and hopes the two countries can reach a basic consensus on achieving denuclearisation."At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea's reasonable security concerns," Wang told reporters in Beijing.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:30 am