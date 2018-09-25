App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China says US trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck



Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sino-US trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States putting a "knife to China's neck", Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the "will" of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 11:33 am

tags #China #United States #World News

