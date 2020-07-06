App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says US sent ships to South China Sea to flex its muscles

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about two US aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

Reuters

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:45 pm

