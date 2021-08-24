MARKET NEWS

English
China says US army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

Xu said, 'The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue.'

Reuters
August 24, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

China's envoy to the UN in Geneva said on Tuesday that the US army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan.

"The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue," China's ambassador Chen Xu told an emergency session of the Human Rights Council on Afghanistan.

"Under the banner of democracy and human rights the US and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture," he said, saying this brought "great suffering".

 
first published: Aug 24, 2021 03:58 pm

