App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says trade issues with US can only be resolved through talks as equals

The United States and China had constructive talks about current trade issues, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing, referring to vice minister Wang Shouwen's visit to Washington last week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that trade issues with the United States can only be resolved through talks as equals, adding that China will stick to the steady opening of its economy regardless of U.S. actions.

The United States and China had constructive talks about current trade issues, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing, referring to vice minister Wang Shouwen's visit to Washington last week.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.