China says top US trade officials to visit Beijing March 28-29

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that a US trade delegation headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit Beijing on March 28-29 for another round of negotiations.Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to the U.S. in early April for more talks, Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman told reporters in a regular briefing.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 01:05 pm