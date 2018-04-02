China says Tiangong-1 space lab broke up over South Pacific

The eight-tonne Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said.
A defunct Chinese space lab hurtled through Earth's atmosphere today, breaking up into piece as it headed towards a watery grave in the South Pacific.The eight-tonne Tiangong-1 "mostly" burnt up above the vast ocean's central region at 8:15 am (0015 GMT), China's Manned Space Engineering Office said, moments after predicting a slightly later re-entry over the Atlantic.