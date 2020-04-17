App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says there has never been a cover-up on coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan's health authority earlier on Thursday revised up its cumulative death toll by 50 percent to 3,869 to rectify what it called incorrect reporting, delays and omissions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday there has never been a cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak in China and the government does not allow any cover-ups.

Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing that the revision of the case toll in Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019, was the result of a statistical verification to ensure accuracy and that revision is a common international practice.

Some, including US President Donald Trump, have openly questioned the accuracy of China's disclosures regarding the scale of the epidemic in the country.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #World News

