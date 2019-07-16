App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says misleading to suggest it needs trade deal due to slowing economy

Official data on July 15 showed China's economic growth cooled to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Foreign Ministry said on July 16 that it was misleading to suggest Beijing needed a trade deal with the United States because its economy was slowing, following a tweet by US President Donald Trump.

China's economic growth was "not bad", said ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in comments made at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that US tariffs were having "a major effect" and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure.

Official data on July 15 showed China's economic growth cooled to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #world

