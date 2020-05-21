App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

China says its ties with Pakistan remains 'firm as a rock'

Pakistan recognised China in 1951, a year after India established diplomatic ties with Beijing. India became the first non-Communist country in Asia in 1950 to establish diplomatic relations with China.

PTI

China said on Thursday that its relationship with Pakistan stood the test of the changing international landscape and remained "firm as a rock" as the all-weather allies celebrated the 69th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Pakistan recognised China in 1951, a year after India established diplomatic ties with Beijing. India became the first non-Communist country in Asia in 1950 to establish diplomatic relations with China.

Though a late entrant, Pakistan, an Islamic republic, has emerged as Communist China's closest ally and the two countries in recent years firmed up their all-weather alliance with $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the biggest overseas investment by Beijing.

"Today marks the 69th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan. I offer congratulations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman told a media briefing here on Thursday.

related news

"We are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. In the past 69 years, this relationship has stood the test of the changing international landscape, and has remained firm as a rock,” he said.

Zhao, who was earlier China's Deputy Ambassador to Islamabad, had a personal note of praise for his stint in Pakistan.

"I had the pleasure of working in Pakistan. Before leaving the country, I said that Pakistan stole my heart. I believe it shows the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries,” he said.

"In future, we have every confidence in the development of bilateral relations. We will continue to put Pakistan a priority in our neighbourhood diplomacy and work together for high-quality CPEC development”, Zhao said.

India had protested to China over the CPEC as it traversed through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

First Published on May 21, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Business #China #Communist Party #Pakistan #World News

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra's coronavirus tally crosses 41,000-mark; 64 new deaths

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Bengal as social-distancing norms go up in smoke: Doctors

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Centre identifies 12 sectors to make India self-reliant, global supplier: Piyush Goyal

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

